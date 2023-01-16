How Mark Stoops may benefit if reports of Kentucky basketball feud are true – AthlonSports.com

It’s a good bet the almighty dollar Tops winning basketball championships for Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart.

If that name doesn’t leap immediately to mind, he’s the Wildcats’ athletics director and reports keep hanging out there he’s John Calipari’s biggest pain in the backside.

Aaron Torres of the Aaron Torrest Podcast was on ESPN Arkansas last Friday and he’s heard the Whispering … for years.

Pay attention because it could get suddenly interesting in the Bluegrass. I can guarantee you Mark Stoops has somebody keeping him aware of what all’s happening.

Kentucky football could possibly reap the benefits.

The new media rights deal the ESPN will unveil sooner or later with Texas and Oklahoma coming into the league (more and more reports keep sounding like around 2024 not 2025) is going to be very heavily football-centered.

Whether anybody that bleeds blue wants to admit it or not, for the league as a whole that’s the fuel that charges the revenue machine.

