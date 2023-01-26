How Many Tours Does The PGA Tour Run?

The PGA Tour is one of the most famous sports leagues in the world and the dominant tour in men’s professional golf, but did you know that it also runs a number of other tours?

The main PGA Tour is home to the majority of the elite players playing men’s professional golf as they aim to win the biggest Prize funds and claim the biggest honors in the game, however, its other Tours support up-and-coming players, Golfers from Canada, Latin America, over 50s and basically anyone who is looking to make it to the big leagues.

