How many touches does Man City star have per goal?

Erling Braut Haaland‘s start to life as a Manchester City player has been nothing short of outrageous.

In the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmundthe Norwegian striker bagged goals for fun (62 in 67 games), although many thought he’d be unable to replicate the level of prolificacy on English soil.

But every single Haaland doubter has been proven conclusively wrong.

After his first eight Premier League games, the 22-year-old’s goal tally stands at 14, which is quite frankly ridiculous.

Haaland’s added three more to his total in City’s 6-3 win over fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday, his third Premier League hat-trick in a row at the Etihad.

No other player in the division’s history has achieved that extraordinary goalscoring feat.

Haaland’s efficiency in 2022/23 highlighted by another key stat

What makes Haaland’s record in the Premier League thus far even more frightening is the level of efficiency he’s achieved.

In terms of fewest touches per goal since 2011/12 in the English top-tier, City’s new Talisman is so far ahead of the rest it’s almost a joke.

Jamie Vardy was the previous top dog, but Haaland’s record in the department makes the Leicester City man’s look Bang average in comparison – when in reality, it’s anything but.

Check out Sky Sports’ eye-opening graphic on the subject…

Who has the fewest touches per goal in the Premier League since 2011/12?

Fourteen touches per goal?! Yeah, this Haaland guy has to be a footballing cyborg, it’s the only logical explanation.

If he can avoid serious injury, the former Red Bull Salzburg man will surely break Mohamed Salah‘s record for goals in a single 38-game Premier League season (32 goals for Liverpool in 2017/18).

Who knows, at this rate Haaland may even come close to equaling Dixie Dean’s record of 60 goals in an English top-flight season, set way back in 1927/28 with Everton.

Haaland’s next Premier League mission will be to put Southampton‘s defense to the Sword on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad.

The struggling south coast outfit will certainly not be looking forward to their long trip up north and it’s hard to envisage a world in which Haaland doesn’t score at least one goal.

To be honest, it would be a shock to absolutely no one if he made it four Premier League hat-tricks in four consecutive games on home soil…

