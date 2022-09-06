How Many Penn State Nittany Lions Are on NFL Rosters in 2022

Ten players from Penn State’s 2021 roster made NFL teams as rookies, joining 34 other former Nittany Lions on rosters ahead of opening week.

In all, 44 former Penn State players populate 25 NFL rosters at the beginning of the 2022 season. A total of 33 made their teams’ 53-player active rosters. Nine players are on practice squads, one is on injured reserve and another begins on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Washington Commanders have a league-high four former Lions on their roster, including first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson. And three Penn State players are team captains: running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Cam Miller for the New York Giants and safety Adrian Amos for the Green Bay Packers.

