How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will make it up to play for another national championship.

The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the Pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big Tilt at SoFi Stadium. That’s from the whole DawgNation team with the familiar “Cover 4″ concept. Here’s the first one. It deals with whether or not DawgNation is going to be making trips like this one a regular thing. These takes are designed to come out as quickly as Reporters found Darnell Washington to ask him about his ankle on Saturday during the College Football Playoff Media Day session. This “Cover 4″ topic is: Brandon Adams: Yes. Probably.

Why: “I say all the time that college football is easy to project, but difficult to predict. What that means is it’s often easy to see what should happen, but it’s never quite so easy to say what will happen. That’s why UGA fans should enjoy what’s happening right now. It’s easy to imagine the run is only starting, but the future isn’t guaranteed.” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart meets the media at the final pregame press conference prior to the national championship game in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Jeff Sentell Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Yes. Why: “Why not? Take a look at the Georgia schedule next season and there’s no reason to believe the Bulldogs can’t run the table again. Consider, UGA just made back-to-back CFP title game Appearances with a former walk-on QB who didn’t have another P5 offer. What might a 4-or-5-star Talent do in a Todd Monken offense? Kirby Smart has shown he can pull Talent from the portal, and, until otherwise noted, Georgia is the king of CFB.“ TCU head Coach Sonny Dykes, left, and Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart shake hands after the head coaches news conference at the LA Airport Marriott, Sat., Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected]) Hyosub Shin AJC Freelancer

Why: "Got a non-sobering thought for a lot of folks here. If recruiting and players matter, this appears to be pretty simple. We'll look back in about three years and understand this is the runway. Not an apex. The 2021 and 2022 teams will prove to be building blocks. The 2024 team projects to be far superior to these last two rosters. It's a golden hour now for the 'Dawgs. But this program will only get better. It gets better every year. The Playoffs will also make it easier to overcome a loss in the SEC Championship Game. The National Championship Trophy is shown in during the head coaches news conference with Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart and TCU head Coach Sonny Dykes at the LA Airport Marriott, Sat., Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, Ca. Georgia plays TCU for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Mon. Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Getz / [email protected]) Jason Getz / [email protected] AJC Freelancer