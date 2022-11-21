How many golf courses have been designed by Tiger Woods?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. With 82 wins, he’s tied for most PGA Tour victories with Sam Snead. He’s also ranked second for most Major wins, trailing Jack Nicklaus (18) by three.

Along with creating an illustrious legacy, Woods has also designed some awe-inspiring golf courses. He has founded TGR Design, a firm that seeks to create some phenomenal and exceptional golf courses. Woods has designed nine golf courses through the firm.

His golf courses are known for being playable, fun and extremely beautiful. A known fan of classic golf courses, Woods has incorporated the early 20th century ‘Golden Age’ traits into his designs. He has also made the point to give importance to short courses both as a complement to big courses and giving the players a distinct experience.

Which is the first golf course Tiger Woods designed?