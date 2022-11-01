How Many Golf Courses Does Former POTUS Donald Trump Own?

Donald Trump is most popularly known as the former President of the United States, however, he is also a successful business tycoon. His endeavors stretch from the real estate industry to the clothing business to even owning golf courses around the world. Today we take a look at how many golf courses and resorts are owned by Trump around the world. Donald Trump’s love for golf is quite apparent, considering the number of courses owned by him. With a Handicap of 2.8, Trump is the President with the lowest handicap. His golf course in Miami, Blue Monster, has been home to PGA Tour events for 55 consecutive years, long before Trump’s ownership.

However, the PGA Tour decided to end ties with the Former President following the violence at the US Capitol. Nevertheless, the famous course became a new home to LIV Golf, after hosting the final event of the Saudi-backed Tour. Apart from Blue Monster, Donald Trump also owns several other golf clubs. Let’s take a look at them.

Donald Trump and his golf Empire

The 76-year-old Billionaire started Trump Golf in 1999, with the scope of creating golf’s best luxury experience. Now, more than two decades later, Trump owns 19 golf courses on 3 continents. In the United States, the Trump Organization has 12 golf courses.

New York City, which is home to one of Donald Trump’s most notable real estate, Trump Tower, also happens to have 3 courses owned by the former POTUS. A private golf club in Hudson Valley, Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, and Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, which has a Jack Nicklaus signature design.

Just across New York, in the state of New Jersey, Donald Trump also owns 3 courses; Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, and a private club in Pine Hill named Philadelphia. The third course in New Jersey is in Bedminster, which was also the host of the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational. It is also ranked in the ‘Top 100 Courses in the World.’

The host of the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship, Trump National Doral in Florida, is also regarded as one of ‘America’s 100 public courses.’ He owns another two private clubs in Florida; one in West Palm Beach, while the other in Jupiter. The West Palm Beach course has hosted PGA Tour events since 1999, and is also the recipient of several awards.

In other cities such as Washington, Trump owns the Trump National Golf Club, which has two courses; the Championship Course and Riverview Course. In Los Angeles, the Billionaire business Tycoon owns another golf course with beautiful Pacific Ocean views. Donald Trump’s final golf course in the United States is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was designed by LIV Chief Greg Norman and also has the famous ‘Norman lake.’

The list of Trump-owned golf courses in the United States may have ended, but the ex POTUS owns more golf clubs and resorts overseas. Let’s take a look at them.

Trump’s golf courses outside of the United States

Although Donald Trump doesn’t own any golf courses in the United Kingdom, he does own some clubs across Great Britain. In Scotland, he owns a links-style golf course in Aberdeen. Golf Magazine rated the course in their ‘Top 100 Golf Courses.’ Another Trump-owned golf course in Scotland is situated in Ayrshire, which was originally built in 1906 and also happens to host four Open Championships.

In Ireland, set along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, is Trump National Golf Links Doonbeg. Donald Trump decided to spread his business wings by entering the Asian continent. He opened the Trump National Golf Club in Dubai and has another golf club project in the Emirati city.

Other of the Trump Organization’s projects include a 6-star luxury resort and golf club in Lido city, Indonesia. He also has a project to open a golf club in Bali, which will be designed by the 6-time Major Winner Phil Mickelson.

Considering his past influence and future projects, Donald Trump’s love for the sport doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Which of the 19 golf courses is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

