How many goals has Thomas Muller scored for Germany? Die Mannschaft star’s full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The German has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2010

Thomas Muller is not only one of the deadliest footballers around in terms of goalscoring, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to his versatility on the field.

And bearing in mind that he’s not a traditional striker by any means, it’s quite an achievement that the Bayern Munich star is the highest active international goalscorer for Germany.

For the national team, Muller scored his first goal back at the 2010 World Cup against Australia and he instantly added two more against England at the same tournament.

Since then, Muller has not looked back, scoring freely for Germany and achieving many accolades along the way, including winning the World Cup in 2014.

Just how many strikes does the German have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Muller’s total Germany goals

How many goals has Muller scored at the World Cup?

Muller’s Euro Championships record

World Cup qualification goals

Muller’s friendly goals for Germany

Muller Germany hat-tricks

Muller’s favorite opponents

*Data accurate as of September 19