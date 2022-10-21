How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored during his career? Barcelona star’s jaw-dropping stats in full

Lewandowski was on the books of Bayern from 2014 to the summer of 2022 after joining from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

In hindsight, it now seems to be one of, if not the, best Bargains of the 21st century, especially considering the levels of transfer fees these days.

They enjoyed a history-making, record-breaking, trophy-laden eight years at the Allianz Arena, fueling an Absolute Bayern winning machine that practically won every trophy under the sun.

He had an unbelievable 2019-20 season, peaking with 55 goals in 47 games as the Bavarians went on to win the historic treble: Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the prestigious Champions League.

With the exception of his debut Bayern season, when he “only” tallied 25 goals in all competitions, Lewandowski never scored fewer than 40 goals in a single season in the seven campaigns that followed.

Not only did he turn out to be a beast predator, Sheer goal-scoring machine throughout his Bayern career, but he broke records left, right and center along the way.

It was him who performed the Unthinkable in a match against Wolfsburg when he scored five goals in nine minutes.

It was him who became the first player in Bundesliga history to win five consecutive top scorer trophies in a row, as well as seven outright.

It was him who broke multiple Gerd Muller records in 2021, who it was widely assumed would never be exceeded in German football history.

It’s hardly a surprise that Lewandowski can also brag about winning the Bundesliga title in all eight seasons he spent at the club, and 19 trophies in all.