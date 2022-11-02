How many goals has Harry Kane scored during his career? Tottenham Hotspur superstar’s impressive stats in full

The coaches at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy never thought the gangly kid would go on to become one of the greatest players in the club’s history. Early on in his career, Kane lacked physical traits that gave his peers an advantage, but his determination to improve gave him an edge over others.

It is this will to be better which has got Kane where he is today.

Despite making the jump from the academy to the first team, he remained a back-up for other Strikers and loan spells at various English Clubs across different divisions didn’t go as planned either.

The new year marked a new beginning for Kane in 2015. In a game against Chelsea, the striker dominated Veteran Defenders John Terry and Gary Cahill and a brace against the Blues properly kickstarted his career.

The 2017-18 season was arguably Kane’s best, with the forward scoring 41 goals in 48 games.

The next season he nearly led his side to European glory, barely missing out against Liverpool in the Champions League Final. Him grabbing both the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season Awards in 2020-21 highlighted his Holistic growth over his career.

Under Antonio Conte, he may finally end his Trophy drought and advance further in his goal to overtake club Legend Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top scorer.