How many goals has Harry Kane scored during his career? Spurs superstar’s impressive stats in full

The coaches at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy never thought the 15-year-old gangly kid would go on to become one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

Harry Kane is an inspiration not only for any young player in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy but those striving to make it to the top level anywhere in the world. Early on in his career, Kane lacked physical traits which gave his peers an advantage, however his determination to improve gave him an edge over others.

It is this will to be better which has got Kane where he is today. Despite making the jump from the academy to the first team, he remained a backup for other strikers. Loan spells at various English Clubs across different divisions didn’t go as planned either.

The new year marked a new beginning for Kane in 2015. In a game against league leaders and local rivals Chelsea, the striker made Veteran Defenders John Terry and Gary Cahill look like amateurs. A brace against the dominant Blues brought him to the limelight, and he has only moved forward ever since.

The 2017-18 season was in particular Kane’s best with the forward scoring 41 goals in 48 games. The next season he nearly led his side to European Glory, barely missing out against Liverpool in the Champions League Final. Him grabbing both the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season Awards in 2020-21 highlighted his Holistic growth over his career.

There have been Lows too in Kane’s career at Tottenham Hotspur with the forward going through brief lulls. At the end of the 2020-21 season, he expressed his desire to leave his childhood club due to a lack of ambition and desire shown by the team.

However, he has overcome these hurdles and is once again happy with the club. Under Antonio Conte this season he may finally end his Trophy drought, and advance further in his goal to overtake club Legend Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top scorer.