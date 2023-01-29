How many goals Alexandre Lacazette has scored since Arsenal axed

There’s no doubt Arsenal have improved since Alexandre Lacazette left the club.

Last summer, Lacazette was released following a decent five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium.

But four goals in 30 Premier League outings last term illustrated that Arsenal needed a much higher caliber of Hitman up front.

With Gabriel Jesus leading the line for most of this season, the Gunners have succeeded in finding a better option as Mikel Arteta’s side sit at the top of the Premier League standings.

Having said that, Lacazette is thriving away from North London, too.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Since leaving Arsenal and returning to Lyon, the French Marksman has scored 15 goals across all competitions – including 12 in Ligue 1 thus far – and has four assists to his name.

Nineteen goal involvements in 22 Appearances across all competitions [Transfermarkt] Highlights Lacazette’s return to form.

In doing so, he has actually out-scored anybody in Arteta’s Squad this season, with Eddie Nketiah their leading Goalscorer this season with nine [BBC Sport].

Let’s point out the obvious and say that Ligue 1 is well below the Premier League in terms of standard and therefore of course Lacazette was going to get back to the goals in his homeland.

But to go from four Premier League goals to quite possibly 20 in France’s top flight come the end of the season suggests there is something more at play than just standard.

Lacazette is clearly a more confident player back in Ligue 1 and even Arsenal supporters will be glad to see him get his groove back.

The 31-year-old leaving the Emirates has worked out for all parties and that, really, is lovely – and quite rare – to see.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all

In other news, ‘They are afraid’: Ian Wright blown away by Arsenal ace v Manchester City