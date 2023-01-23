How many freshmen will compete for OL spots?

Alabama football will have some new faces on its 2023 offensive line. The Crimson Tide figures to return three starters in tackle JC Latham, guard Tyler Booker, and center Seth McLaughlin. There could be some shifting around among this group, but Alabama still figures to have two new starters on next year’s line.

Latham is widely expected to move from right tackle to left tackle, protecting the blind side of Alabama’s next starting quarterback. If he continues on his current trajectory, he will take another leap this offseason and be one of the nation’s premier tackles in 2023. Latham should be next in a long line of first-round draft picks at the position for Alabama.

After a stellar freshman season, Tyler Booker could either stay at guard or bump outside to be a road-grading right tackle. When he committed to Alabama football in the 2022 class, he was a 4-star recruit and the no. 7 Offensive tackle in the class.

Should Booker stay at guard, a fellow member of the 2022 class could take the right tackle spot. Elijah Pritchett missed nearly all of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, but is a very talented player who was a borderline 5-star coming out of high school. He will be a redshirt freshman in 2023, and should compete for a starting job.

Redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson II should also push for a starting guard spot. Behind Ferguson, Alabama has a Massive Haul of true freshman Offensive linemen that are members of the 2023 class. Interior lineman RyQueze McElderry could compete at guard early, given Bama’s lack of depth at the position.

The Crimson Tide bring in a quartet of elite tackles in Kadyn Proctor, Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen, and Miles McVay. Proctor, a 5-star, is the gem of the Offensive line class and the most likely to start from day one.

Although Proctor is considered one of the best tackles in high school football, it is typically easier for true freshmen to start out inside at guard. If Proctor can seize a starting guard spot, Bama would have lots of flexibility with moving parts in Tyler Booker, Elijah Pritchett, and Terrence Ferguson II.

The Tide lost eight Offensive linemen from its 2022 roster, including three to graduation or the NFL draft (Darrian Dalcourt, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and Tyler Steen) and five to the transfer Portal (Javion Cohen, Tommy Brockermeyer, Amari Kight, Damieon George , and Tanner Bowles).

In spring practice and throughout this offseason, there should be intense competition along the Offensive line for Alabama football. The mass exodus at the position opens up opportunities for several young and talented players, including the five incoming freshmen.