When it comes to basketball there are different rules in the NBA and in high school and college – such as the number of fouls allowed.

How many fouls to foul out in the NBA?

In the NBA players foul out after six personal fouls or two technical fouls.

The personal fouls could be a combination of personal and technical fouls.

A personal foul is the most common type of foul, usually a result of a breach of rules.

For example, if a player alters the course of play by intentionally or unintentionally initiating illegal contact with another player, he will receive a foul.

How many fouls to foul out in high school and college basketball?

Basketball is particularly popular among high school and college players.

However, at that level of basketball, each player is only allowed five fouls before being removed.

That happens as the games last approximately eight minutes less than in the NBA.

What type of fouls are there in NBA basketball?

There are several types of fouls in the NBA.

A player can be issued a personal foul which is usually a physical foul such as pushing hitting and grabbing.

They can be committed by players both in offense and defense.

Flagrant fouls are when a player comes into violent contact with an opponent.

There are two types of this kind of fouls- Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2.

Players who commit a Flagrant 2 will be automatically removed from the game while the opponent team gets two free throws and possession of the ball.

A technical foul would be anything that does not promote sportsmanship.

It could be a punishment for excessive timeout, delay of game, the number of players on the court or yelling at the referee.