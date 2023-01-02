Comedian Brittany Schmitt recently made waves with a set about her ex, a former NBA player who joined the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Who was she talking about?

Comedian Brittany Schmitt released her first full-length Comedy special on YouTube in July, but her material had gotten increasing attention lately for a bit about a former NBA player she dated. Schmitt told the story of how the former NBA player had reached out to her after they broke up to tell her he is now a Jehovah’s Witness and she should repent.

The bit also includes several very NSWF anecdotes about their relationship (you can watch the full clip here).

While she never names the player, the bit wraps up with a mention of her husband encouraging her to Google how many ex-NBA players are Jehovah’s Witnesses. According to Schmitt, there are just two, which kind of defeats the purpose of her trying to maintain his anonymity by not naming him in the set.

Which current and ex-NBA players are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

According to Google, there are actually three current and ex-NBA players who are Jehovah’s Witnesses — Dewayne Dedmon (currently of the Miami Heat) and former Indiana Pacers’ teammates, Danny Granger and Darren Collison. The one other identifying detail in her set (a light skin tone) seems to imply that Schmitt is talking about Granger. However, she also Mentions a cousin named Keith and a basic Google search didn’t turn up a cousin named Keith for either Granger or Collison.

And whether any of this is actually true or just a somewhat wild stand-up bit, who knows?

