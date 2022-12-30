How many did Liverpool Legend score?

The subject of Jamie Carragher’s own goal record is an interesting one.

Tonight, the Liverpool Legend was critical towards a Leicester City player after a Wout Faes own goal saw Jurgen Klopp’s side restore parity at Anfield in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was cut out by the Belgian defender, but his clearance had a massive degree of slice and it looped over Julian Ward.

From a man who scored his fair share throughout his lengthy Premier League career, well it could be considered a tad rich.

But how many did the Sky Sports pundit score?

Jamie Carragher own goal record –

The 44-year-old won a lot of trophies at Liverpool, but one of the things he’ll be remembered for at Anfield was his own goal record.

In total, Carragher scored seven own goals, throughout his illustrious career.

In fact, they conspired to score more goals against Liverpool than they did for them.

Of course, he remains an Absolute club Legend in anyone’s eyes, but you would think he, of all people, would sympathize with Wout Faes tonight, particularly because he scored a second own goal later in the half.

The Foxes central defender has simply been immensely unlucky tonight.

Carragher once scored two own goals in a Premier League game before – against Manchester United – but could the big Leicester Powerhouse go one better and complete a hat-trick of mistakes?

Time will tell.

