How Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2, twice coming back from a goal down to reach Carabao Cup last 16
November 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
FT: Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa
No action in the first half, then six goals in the second half. Go figure.
United advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup!
November 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
Booking for Bailey
90+4′ Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa
Bailey shows his frustration at manhandling Martinez and gets himself a yellow card for it.
November 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
GOAL! United seal win!
90+1′ Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa
McTominay gets his goal just Moments after hitting the crossbar! Streaking into the box, he slides forward to redirect a long ball from Garnacho past Olsen and into the net.
November 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
McTominay hits the post!
89′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
McTominay hits a powerful curler towards the far top corner from the edge of the box, but it smacks off the crossbar.
It’s been all United since they took their first lead of the night.
November 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST
Final sub of the night
87′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
Lisandro Martinez comes on, taking the place of Victor Lindelof.
November 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
Rough night for Robin Olsen
Olsen is again on the wrong end of multiple goals against.
His passing has been awful. Really struggled with Emery’s new play out from the back approach.#AVFC #MUFC
— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) November 10, 2022
November 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST
Casemiro joins the Fray
82′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
Casemiro replaces Rashford as Erik ten Hag looks to close up shop.
November 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
Fernandes’ goal
81′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
It’s a terrible giveaway by Olsen, passing the ball out to no one in particular. Garnacho collects the ball and plays Fernandes into the box. He fires on goal, and a big deflection off of Mings sees the ball into the back of the net.
Emery makes another change in the aftermath, replacing Augustinsson with Digne.
November 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
GOAL! United take their first lead!
78′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
November 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST
Watkins wastes chance
78′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Watkins is released down the left wing with only one United defender to beat. He prepares to make his move, but misplays the ball and the moment is gone.
November 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
Olsen denies Fernandes!
76′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Fernandes does really well to Corral a powerful cross in the box. They quickly turn and fire on goal, but Olsen makes a great diving save to keep the game level.
Moments later, Maguire almost scores a header before Fernandes strikes another powerful shot that doesn’t miss by much. We’re surely due more goals in this one.
November 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
Young comes off
74′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Ashley Young receives a warm applause from the Old Trafford faithful as he makes his way, replaced by Matty Cash.
November 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Rashford brushing off Mings’ challenge to score
November 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Rashford’s equalizer
70′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
It’s a simple route one ball over the top for United. Rashford and Eriksen combine with a one-two and Rashford gets the ball in the Villa box. He brushes off a challenge from Mings and clinically finishes into the back of the net.
For a game that went the first 45 minutes without even a sniff of a goal, this has been a Spectacular second half!
November 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
GOAL! Rashford equalises!
67′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
November 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
Bailey’s header deflecting off Dalot into the goal
November 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
Emery’s subs make an immediate impact
64′ Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa
United’s Defenders don’t close Buendia down in the box, so he coolly chips the ball to Bailey at the far post. He runs onto the ball and heads it downwards, with the ball deflecting off Dalot into the net. It’s an own goal for Dalot.
Buendia and Bailey had each been on the pitch for maybe a minute before combining for the goal.
Erik ten Hag immediately makes three changes of his own:
- Elanga is for Van de Beek
- Eriksen is for Fred
- Garnacho is for Martial
November 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST
GOAL! Villa retake the lead!
61′ Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa
November 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
Triple sub for Villa
59′ Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa
- Buendia is for Ings
- Mings is for Konsa
- Bailey is for Ramsey
November 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST
Three bookings in a minute
54′ Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes and Douglas Luiz collide and square up to one another, each earning themselves a booking from the referee.
Ashley Young joins them in the book with a rash challenge Moments later.
(Photo: Getty Images)
