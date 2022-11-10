How Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2, twice coming back from a goal down to reach Carabao Cup last 16

November 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST

FT: Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

No action in the first half, then six goals in the second half. Go figure.

United advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup!

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST

Booking for Bailey

90+4′ Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

Bailey shows his frustration at manhandling Martinez and gets himself a yellow card for it.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST

GOAL! United seal win!

90+1′ Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

McTominay gets his goal just Moments after hitting the crossbar! Streaking into the box, he slides forward to redirect a long ball from Garnacho past Olsen and into the net.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST

McTominay hits the post!

89′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

McTominay hits a powerful curler towards the far top corner from the edge of the box, but it smacks off the crossbar.

It’s been all United since they took their first lead of the night.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST

Final sub of the night

87′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

Lisandro Martinez comes on, taking the place of Victor Lindelof.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST

Rough night for Robin Olsen

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST

Casemiro joins the Fray

82′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

Casemiro replaces Rashford as Erik ten Hag looks to close up shop.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST

Fernandes’ goal

81′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

It’s a terrible giveaway by Olsen, passing the ball out to no one in particular. Garnacho collects the ball and plays Fernandes into the box. He fires on goal, and a big deflection off of Mings sees the ball into the back of the net.

Emery makes another change in the aftermath, replacing Augustinsson with Digne.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST

GOAL! United take their first lead!

78′ Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST

Watkins wastes chance

78′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Watkins is released down the left wing with only one United defender to beat. He prepares to make his move, but misplays the ball and the moment is gone.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST

Olsen denies Fernandes!

76′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Fernandes does really well to Corral a powerful cross in the box. They quickly turn and fire on goal, but Olsen makes a great diving save to keep the game level.

Moments later, Maguire almost scores a header before Fernandes strikes another powerful shot that doesn’t miss by much. We’re surely due more goals in this one.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST

Young comes off

74′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Ashley Young receives a warm applause from the Old Trafford faithful as he makes his way, replaced by Matty Cash.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST

Rashford brushing off Mings’ challenge to score

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST

Rashford’s equalizer

70′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

It’s a simple route one ball over the top for United. Rashford and Eriksen combine with a one-two and Rashford gets the ball in the Villa box. He brushes off a challenge from Mings and clinically finishes into the back of the net.

For a game that went the first 45 minutes without even a sniff of a goal, this has been a Spectacular second half!

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

GO FURTHER

How Marcus Rashford got his mojo back – just in time for the World Cup

November 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST

GOAL! Rashford equalises!

67′ Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST

Bailey’s header deflecting off Dalot into the goal

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST

Emery’s subs make an immediate impact

64′ Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

United’s Defenders don’t close Buendia down in the box, so he coolly chips the ball to Bailey at the far post. He runs onto the ball and heads it downwards, with the ball deflecting off Dalot into the net. It’s an own goal for Dalot.

Buendia and Bailey had each been on the pitch for maybe a minute before combining for the goal.

Erik ten Hag immediately makes three changes of his own:

  • Elanga is for Van de Beek
  • Eriksen is for Fred
  • Garnacho is for Martial
Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST

GOAL! Villa retake the lead!

61′ Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST

Triple sub for Villa

59′ Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa

  • Buendia is for Ings
  • Mings is for Konsa
  • Bailey is for Ramsey
Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

November 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST

Three bookings in a minute

54′ Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes and Douglas Luiz collide and square up to one another, each earning themselves a booking from the referee.

Ashley Young joins them in the book with a rash challenge Moments later.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button