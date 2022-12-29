How Mac Jones Responded To ‘Dirty Player’ Criticisms, NFL Fine

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones didn’t win himself any friends around the NFL with his low block on Eli Apple in last week’s New England Patriots loss.

The play got Jones fined $11,319 by the league and prompted current and former NFLers — including the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback at whose ankles he dove — to decry him as a dirty player.

Speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s Patriots practice, Jones was asked for his response to those accusations.

“Everybody has an opinion,” the quarterback replied. “The biggest thing for me is just focus on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about.

“Obviously, I have respect for everyone around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. I know there’s really good players out there and we’re all playing hard and trying to win. So at the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind. It’s a game. You want to just have fun and enjoy it and compete against each other. That’s something that I’ve always done, and I know my teammates appreciate that about me.”

Jones, who’s received similar backlash after multiple other borderline plays in his young career, wouldn’t say whether he plans to appeal his fine.

“I’m really just focused on this week and let everyone else handle that stuff for me,” he said, referring to Sunday’s must-win matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.