How Louisville’s Miranda Construction praises employees with Awards

In just eight years, Miranda Construction has left a lasting legacy in Louisville through many commercial projects.

But the young construction company is also building a strong, extremely positive work culture from within.

Miranda Construction was recognized in the annual Top Workplaces survey, finishing third among employers with fewer than 149 employees in the Louisville region. Top Workplaces is a partnership with Energage, which has spent 15 years researching employees with highly engaged workforces.

The Louisville-based company employs 64 people in a variety of roles, including project managers, superintendents, laborers, designers, estimators and marketing staff, among others. The company leadership strongly believes in elevating its employees, said Kristy Inmon, who works in business development for Miranda. Every year each employee does a “career roadmap” that helps management better understand individual career goals.

“If you are a superintendent, and you aspire to be a project manager, what can we do to help you get there?” Inmon said. “If it’s classes or training, they try to make sure they give you whatever you need to move up to that position. … The leadership is very passionate and the goals are very laid out. The leadership gives you the resources to be successful .”

Since Miranda Construction was founded in 2014, the company has become one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Miranda has garnered more than 500 project awards, and the team has 250 years of combined experience.

The company has been involved with several sites Louisvillians would recognize, such as Louisville Slugger Field, Muhammad Ali International Airport, and the new Big Bad Breakfast on Barret Avenue, and other projects reach well beyond Kentucky’s borders and as far as Washington, Maine, Texas and Florida. Miranda has an impressive portfolio, and it’s one worth celebrating — so much so, the staff makes a habit out of patting itself on the back using an in-office “hype button.”

“When you win everyone celebrates,” Inmon said “If we win a project, or someone does something great, or we’re trying to recognize somebody, we take this big hype button and ring it. Then everybody no matter what they’re doing comes out of their office and cheers.”

Part of what makes Miranda successful is that the company takes its work incredibly seriously, but that doesn’t keep the staff from having fun, Inmon said. It’s not unheard of to see staff members zooming around the office on hoverboards, she said. The company rewards hard work and dedication with humor and entertainment. For example, employees who celebrate their five-year anniversary at the company are honored with an in-house, illustrated caricatures of themselves. There’s a whole gallery of these delightful and humorous drawings on a wall in the office.

Since it’s such a young company, only about 10 people have crossed that five-year threshold so far, but the wall is certainly growing. Getting your picture on it has become something employees look forward to, Inmon said.

Like a lot of companies, colleagues enjoy events like crawfish boils, and they play in kickball and bowling leagues. Inmon says what really sets the employee experience at Miranda Apart is the annual company holiday party and the award ceremony that goes with it.

The top employees of the year are awarded comical, borderline obnoxious, trophies to honor their success.

The superintendent of the year receives a torso-sized, rhinestone embellished, WWE-style belt. The project manager of the year is given a large, sparkling sword, and the office worker of the year is presented with a gold stapler.

“It’s a fun place to work, and everyone here is very passionate and very supportive about their job,” Inmon said.

Miranda Construction

Locations in the region: 1

Founded: 2016

Ownership: Private

Employees in the region: 64

Top executives: Ryan Miranda