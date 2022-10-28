How Louisville’s Miranda Construction praises employees with Awards

In just eight years, Miranda Construction has left a lasting legacy in Louisville through many commercial projects.

But the young construction company is also building a strong, extremely positive work culture from within.

Miranda Construction was recognized in the annual Top Workplaces survey, finishing third among employers with fewer than 149 employees in the Louisville region. Top Workplaces is a partnership with Energage, which has spent 15 years researching employees with highly engaged workforces.

The Louisville-based company employs 64 people in a variety of roles, including project managers, superintendents, laborers, designers, estimators and marketing staff, among others. The company leadership strongly believes in elevating its employees, said Kristy Inmon, who works in business development for Miranda. Every year each employee does a “career roadmap” that helps management better understand individual career goals.

