How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday.

The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, although his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.

As of now, it’s still unclear whether the Buckeyes will have either against Robert Morris or how long either will be out.

“I don’t know at this point,” head Coach Chris Holtman. “To be honest with you, maybe we’ll have a better idea on Sunday. But at this point, I don’t know on either guy. I couldn’t give you a firm answer on either guy right now in terms of their play on Monday.”

Brown averaged 3.5 points in 17.5 minutes per game in his second season last year playing in a reserve role, expecting to contribute more this season. Sueing missed all but two games last year while dealing with a groin injury in what’s been an injury-laden career since transferring from California ahead of the 2019 season.

Potentially being without either on Monday means Zed Key could be the only returning player who suits up for Ohio State on Saturday. The only other player on the roster who isn’t a newcomer — either as a freshman or by transfer — is Kalen Etzler, who redshirted the 2021-22 season.

