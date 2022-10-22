How long are college football games? Here’s what you need to know

There are few things fans love more than sitting down on Saturdays in the fall to watch college football for hours on end, and as it turns out, the length of games seems to be trending in one direction.

And as it happens, college football is currently the longest game of any major American sport: longer than the NFL, and more than an hour longer than college basketball and NBA games, and slightly longer than baseball games.

Here’s what you need to know about the length of NCAA football matchups.

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button