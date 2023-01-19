How Liam Robbins’ injury will affect Vanderbilt basketball

When Vanderbilt basketball landed the commitment from Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins, the Commodores envisioned a difference-making big in a league largely devoid of them.

That has been the case − when he’s healthy.

In 2021-22, the 7-foot Robbins played his first game in February after missing most of the season due to a stress reaction in his foot. In 2022-23, Robbins was healthy to start the season, but went down Monday with a bone bruise and foot sprain that could keep him out most of the rest of the regular season.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said after Tuesday’s loss to Alabama that he would have to get creative, and that the team had played without Robbins before. That’s true, but last time Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) played without Robbins it got off to a poor start to the season before recovering to make the NIT when he was available. This season, the Commodores got off to a poor start again and were just starting to find their footing when Robbins went down again. A record above .500 is an uphill battle.

Here are some implications of Robbins’ injury.

PREGAME SPEECHHow Jerry Stackhouse used Alabama basketball Darius Miles’ Murder charge in pregame speech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button