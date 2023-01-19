How Liam Robbins’ injury will affect Vanderbilt basketball

When Vanderbilt basketball landed the commitment from Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins, the Commodores envisioned a difference-making big in a league largely devoid of them.

That has been the case − when he’s healthy.

In 2021-22, the 7-foot Robbins played his first game in February after missing most of the season due to a stress reaction in his foot. In 2022-23, Robbins was healthy to start the season, but went down Monday with a bone bruise and foot sprain that could keep him out most of the rest of the regular season.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said after Tuesday’s loss to Alabama that he would have to get creative, and that the team had played without Robbins before. That’s true, but last time Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3 SEC) played without Robbins it got off to a poor start to the season before recovering to make the NIT when he was available. This season, the Commodores got off to a poor start again and were just starting to find their footing when Robbins went down again. A record above .500 is an uphill battle.

Here are some implications of Robbins’ injury.

The kids will need to grow up fast

While 6-10 Quentin Millora-Brown is a steady veteran, he isn’t the type of player who will play more than 20 minutes per game. That means freshmen Lee Dort and Malik Dia will need to step in and fill larger roles.

Both the 6-10 Dort and 6-9 Dia have shown standout athleticism and good defensive ability. Dort, in particular, averages 2.6 rebounds per game in just 7.1 minutes. But both Dort and Dia have been inconsistent on offense and prone to foul trouble. The latter is particularly important, as Vanderbilt will need to have bigs who can stay out of foul trouble.

Emmanuel Ansong, who is only 6-4, is another player who may have to fill a bigger role. The fifth-year senior transfer from Green Bay averages 10.3 minutes and 2.5 points per game, and like Dort, his standout skill is on the boards, where he averages 2.1 rebounds per game.

Increased spacing

Without a dominant scoring presence in the post, Vanderbilt will likely have to play more through its guards by getting more shooters on the floor. Stackhouse indicated Tuesday that he’s likely to utilize smaller lineups that can space the floor more.

Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence both have strong ability to get to the basket, but both have struggled with their outside shooting. Most of the shooting ability comes from Myles Stute and Jordan Wright at forward and Trey Thomas and Noah Shelby at guard. All of those players already play significant minutes, but consistency will be key going forward as the offense will need to run through them more than it has in the past.

On Tuesday, Lawrence made himself the focal point in the second half. Although he was having a poor shooting performance, Lawrence still scored 20 points by driving to the basket and getting to the line, where he made 11 of 12 free throws.

Postseason hopes

After a 7-6 nonconference record that included losses to Grambling State and Southern Miss, there were significant questions about Stackhouse’s future at Vanderbilt.

They calmed that Somehow by improving in SEC play and especially by beating Arkansas last week, but Robbins’ injury significantly impacts the Commodores’ ability to win conference games. Because a record over .500 is typically required for the NCAA Tournament or NIT, the margins are very thin.

On one hand, an unexpected injury is more bad luck than anything. On the other hand, Vanderbilt left itself with little margin for error with its nonconference performance, and that falls on Stackhouse too. If the Commodores fall short of the postseason, it will unequivocally be a step back after last season’s NIT run when Robbins was absent for an even longer stretch of time.