How Lexi Thompson Suffered a Brutal Fate After Playing Golf With Donald Trump

Lexi Thompson is one of the LPGA Tour’s brightest stars. Thompson rose to prominence at the age of 12 when she competed in the US Women’s Open. She has always displayed qualities of dedication and hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi was once seen playing golf with the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. She faced severe criticism online for this move resulting in her taking a big decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi Thompson once took a break from social media following her encounter with a former POTUS

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is known for her unique style of playing the game. She is probably at the pinnacle of her career and is continuously striving to get better each day.

However, things don’t always turn out to be as expected for any of us, including Thompson. She once had to take a break from social media posts receiving ‘hurtful’ comments. This instance occurred after she played a round of golf with President Donald Trump and talk-show host Rush Limbaugh a couple of years back.

DIVE DEEPER

‘Is This a Joke?!’: Lexi Thompson Was Once Left Fuming Over a ‘Ridiculous’ Penalty

As per sources, the Sensational pro golfer joined to play with the aforementioned at the Trump International Golf Club. The photos of this meet-up were shared by the White House on social media. This spurred a line of comments from viewers all around. While some were in her support, most were hurtful which prompted Lexi to step back.

She wrote, “Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post it, it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding.”

Social media and its impact on the mental health of people in the Spotlight are manifold. The fact that even someone at the peak of her career like Thompson had to step back and take a break from the hurtful comments proves how social media is a tougher field to play for all of us.

Lexi puts an end to her career dry spell

Thompson has a long history of success. The professional golfer was the youngest player ever to compete in the US Women’s Open. She was only 12 years old when she won the aforementioned title.

The professional golfer recently ended a major career drought of nearly three years. Thompson shot a three-under-par 69 to win the LET’s Aramco Team Series event on Saturday at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in The Bronx. After taking a two-stroke lead with a 65 on Friday, the World No. 8 won by three shots over Brooke Henderson (68) and Madelene Sagstrom (69).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi said, “I’ve been working extremely hard on my game. I felt like it was a matter of time, but I just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, and I brought that into today.”

TSUKUBAMIRAI, JAPAN – MAY 05: Lexi Thompson of the USA celebrates after making her birdie putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup at the Ibaraki Golf Club on May 5, 2016, in Tsukubamirai, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

She continued,I wanted to play Fearless golf, not play away from Pins by any means, and commit to my shots. I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind, you have to take the bad ones as best you can.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: When Paige Spiranac Got Critical About the LPGA’s Dress Code

What do you think about Lexi and her new win? Share your views in the comment section below.