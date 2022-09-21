How Landing Taison Chatman helps Ohio State basketball

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 20: Malaki Branham #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Meechie Johnson Jr. #0 walk off of the court at Halftime during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Ohio State basketball program has done a really good job of recruiting for the 2023 class. Chris Holtmann had assembled a strong class of four prospects, only to have George Washington III de-commit. There was speculation it was because Bronny James wanted to come to Columbus.

Instead, the Buckeyes have replaced Washington with someone else. That someone else is combo guard Taison Chatman out of Minnesota. Chapman is a four-star player and is rated as the best player in the state of Minnesota for the 2023 class.

Chatman stands at 6’4 and 170 pounds. He has the size and the strength needed to get to the rim and defend on the perimeter. Having someone that big at the guard spots lends to positional versatility when the Buckeyes play tough teams in the Big Ten.

Chatman was one of many prospects that visited Columbus when the Ohio State football team took on Notre Dame in their season-opener. That clearly left an impression on him and he wants to be a part of the Ohio State basketball program and what Holtmann is building.

With Chaman’s commitment, the Buckeyes once again have a top-5 recruiting class overall for the 2023 cycle. The class now has four prospects and stands only behind Duke, Michigan State, UConn, and Kentucky. Those are some of the blue blood programs in the sport.

As far as this concerns Holtmann’s efforts to get Bronny James to Columbus, this does hurt them a bit. Holtmann probably only has one more spot in this class. That spot could go to James, but then it would leave the class very full. Someone might have to transfer out of the program next year.

All I know is Chatman gives the Buckeyes versatility that they desperately need on the perimeter both offensively and defensively. This is a great pickup for them.