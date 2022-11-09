How Lakers went from NBA Champions to the cellar

Every week the Lakers find themselves capable of reaching a new level of cringe. This week, it was Coach Darvin Ham essentially warning his players not to expect some kind of magical trade panacea, bringing up the team’s high salary numbers in a postgame press conference, even sneaking in a reference to the Lakers’ luxury tax bill. Ask yourself this: When was the last time a team’s start to the season was so bleak the Coach was talking about the repeater tax 10 games into the season? Has that ever happened?

