How Kyle Shanahan evaluates the 49ers’ 2022 NFL season through five games

The 49ers sit atop the NFC West at 3-2 five games into the 2022 NFL season and are the division’s only team above .500.

However, the record will not show the adversity the team has faced considering San Francisco lost starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending fractured right ankle in the 49ers’ Week 2 Matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco spoke with Coach Kyle Shanahan at The Greenbriar in West Virginia about where the team stands five games into the 2022 NFL season.

“I love this team because I believe we have talent, and we know this team pretty well,” Shanahan said on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I mean, we’ve added some new guys, but there’s a number of guys in our building that we’ve been through a lot with, and you kind of know what you can expect from guys and now you never know what to expect from a season.

“There’s so much that goes into it and already we’re in spots that I never expected, but that is expected because it happens every year. So it’s cool to go through that. We’ll see what we end up being.”

Shanahan isn’t saying he loves his team as a cliché; the 49ers Coach spotlighted the squad’s resilience, whether it’s dealing with the injuries that have begun to pile up or Bouncing back from their two losses against the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

“When I say I love our team, we’re going to go through some stuff this year, and we already have,” Shanahan added. “You know, you’ve got the right character to deal with whatever, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s tough losses, having your backs against the wall.

“We have guys who have been here before and you’ve been through those moments together, and I’m pumped to go through it with them again.”

The 49ers will attempt to get their fourth win of the year against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

