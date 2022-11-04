How Kickapoo volleyball and cross country fared at state championship

Kickapoo’s dream volleyball season ended Friday with a Class 5 state runner-up trophy.

The Chiefs, appearing in their first state title match since 1994, couldn’t overcome high-powered Lafayette (Wildwood) in a 19-25, 26-24, 10-24, 18-25 loss at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau .

Bella Faria had 12 kills in a losing effort. Kickapoo (31-9) was helped by Kya Johnson (26 digs), Reagan Greenway (26 assists) and Claire Doenig (five blocks).

Kickapoo rallied Thursday to clip St. Dominic in a five-set semifinal.

Chiefs Coach Marci Adams praised Lafayette (32-6), a program loaded with future college talent, and kept the loss in perspective.

Kickapoo hadn’t previously reached the state semifinals since 1995.

“We took everything one point at a time, one set at a time, even the postseason celebrations and preparations,” Adams said. “These girls did a really good job of just staying in the moment.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button