How Kevin Garnett Changed the NBA Landscape Not Once But Twice

Garnett set it all into motion as a year after he got drafted, Kobe Bryant went from high school to the NBA. A year after Bryant, Jermaine O’Neal, who went on to have an 18-year NBA career, followed suit. In 1997, Tracy McGrady did the same thing.

These players helped to make up the collective identity of the NBA in the early 2000s. Other big names joined them like Amare Stoudemire before LeBron James, arguably the most popular high school athlete of all time, made his widely publicized Ascension from St. Vincent-St. Mary to the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

There were plenty of busts from the high school ranks along the way, players like Korleone Young, James Lang and Robert Swift who just weren’t ready for the NBA. The league in 2006 ended the jump from high school to the NBA, putting a rule in place that players had to be at least one year removed from high school.

But undoubtedly, Garnett changed the landscape of the league with the decision he made as a 19-year-old, and another choice of his years later shifted the NBA once more.

Garnett at that time was a rarity. Not because of his superb Athletic Talent or undeniable basketball Instincts — the NBA had for sure already seen those — but due to his willingness to accept an enormous challenge that everyone seemed to bypass.

A perennial All-Star with the Timberwolves, Garnett had plenty of individual success with Minnesota but couldn’t find team triumph in the postseason. The Timberwolves lost in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs seven consecutive seasons with Garnett from 1997 to 2003 before breaking through to the Western Conference Finals in 2004, but coming up short in that series, too.

After two straight below .500 seasons, Garnett’s Supreme Talent was clearly being wasted in Minnesota. Garnett looked for greener pastures in the 2007 offseason and had plenty of leverage due to his contract situation. According to NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman, Garnett had a big say in where he wound up because he could sign a sizable extension with his new team or opt-out at the end of the season in 2008.

But then-Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and others convinced Garnett that Boston would be the perfect fit for him. So after the Celtics traded for Ray Allen on draft night in 2007, Ainge orchestrated a deal to acquire Garnett a month later, giving up five players and two first-round draft picks to complete the trade.