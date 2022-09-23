How Kansas football uses sports science to monitor players fitness

LAWRENCE — In August, after a Kansas football open practice, head Coach Lance Leipold uttered the words “load management” as he explained why some players didn’t do as much as others that day.

The two words probably aren’t uncommon to the ears of sports fans. They highlight how a team is handling the workload of an individual or, in this case, group. And as Leipold further explained his rationale for the decision that day, he mentioned they were trying to ensure those guys were in the best shape possible ahead of the season opener.

But just because game week ahead of the Sept. 2 contest against Tennessee Tech has come and gone, not to mention those for West Virginia (Sept. 10) and Houston (Sept. 17), doesn’t mean they’ve abandoned their efforts to study the data they collect while monitoring player activity . Conceptually, director of sports performance Matt Gildersleeve said Wednesday, what they’re doing now doesn’t differ from what they did in fall camp or prior. It remains a critical piece of the week-to-week plan and dates back to when he and Leipold were at Buffalo together.

How the program started

