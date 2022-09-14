How Kachi Nzeh ended up at Xavier

Kachi Nzeh’s always been running.

Not from anything, but towards something.

“I ran pretty much my whole life,” said Nzeh. “I won the junior Olympics when I was in the eighth grade in the 400-meter dash.”

The following year, Nzeh had a growth spurt.

“I kept getting hurt because I was growing a lot,” said Nzeh, who shot up to around 6-foot-7.

He injured his hip, then his groin, “Then I got invited to indoor nationals and a few Strides in at the start, I hurt my hip again, so I didn’t know what to do. My mom was like, ‘You’ re 6-7, why are you running track? Play basketball, at least try, give it a shot.'”

So they did.

As a sophomore at the George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Nzeh tried out for the basketball team and made it.

“Everything starts from there,” they said.

In roughly three years of playing competitive basketball, Nzeh transformed from a sprinter into a 6-foot-8 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, garnering 14 Division I Scholarship offers from high-major programs.

One of those programs that offered Nzeh was Xavier. This summer, David Miller, one of Xavier’s assistant coaches, was out on a recruiting trip.

