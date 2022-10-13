How junior D’Niaya Settles turned into a Weapon for Ames volleyball

AMES — D’Niaya Settles doesn’t look like a typical middle hitter on the volleyball court.

At a position dominated by girls standing 6-foot or taller, Settles comes in at just 5-foot-9. That might even be stretching it.

Despite her lack of size, the talented junior has become one of the best middle hitters in the Iowa Alliance Conference.

Junior D'Niaya Settles is having a breakout season at middle hitter for the Ames volleyball team.

“I don’t think height matters,” Ames setter Eliana Deardorff said. “She is athletic. You don’t need to be tall to be a good middle.”

Settles started playing volleyball when she was in middle school. When she first started out, her coaches took one look at her and put her on the outside.

But as time passed, it became clear due to her leaping ability and feeling for the game that she was destined to go up against the big girls in the middle.

