How Julian Phillips has impressed Rick Barnes, Tennessee basketball

Rick Barnes doesn’t have to think hard about how Julian Phillips will affect Tennessee basketball.

The Vols Coach knows he can use the lauded freshman in a bevy of ways thanks to the versatility that makes Phillips “a whole different Weapon in some ways.”

“From an Offensive standpoint, every Coach would love to have a guy that can do the things that he can do,” Barnes said Monday at the annual Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic.

The Vols open preseason practices Tuesday before Barnes’ eighth season.

Phillips headlined Tennessee’s four-man 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 198-pound forward gave the Vols a five-star prospect for the fourth straight class. He is the sixth five-star recruit to sign with UT under Barnes, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is a probable one-and-done prospect, following the path that Kennedy Chandler took last season and Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took the year before.

