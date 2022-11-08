How Josh Green turned from Australian football Prodigy to Mavericks’ Year 3 Revelation

The Reporter Barely uttered Josh Green’s name after the Mavericks’ Monday night win over the Brooklyn Nets before Dorian Finney-Smith interrupted:

“You talking about the best 3-point shooter in the league?” they interjected.

Yes, that’s the one.

Finney-Smith often boasts his shooting credentials as better than anyone’s when trash-talking teammates during practice, but after Green finished Monday 5 of 5 from the field for 16 points, including a pair of threes, the 21-year-old’s efficiency, production and continued growth to start Year 3 was undeniable.

The former first-round pick has a background in Australian rules football, an offseason of intense workouts and consistent belief from the Mavericks to thank.

And Finney-Smith, too.

“I appreciate Doe. That’s nice of him,” Green said when he learned of Finney-Smith’s compliment. “I’m surprised he actually said that because he usually says he’s the best 3-point shooter. Every time we get to practice, he says, ‘I’m the best shooter in the world.’ I appreciate that. I’ll make sure I say thank you.”

The praise has statistical support.

Green’s 3-point shooting percentage (10 of 15, 66.7%) is the NBA’s best among all players who’ve attempted at least five this season.

Also notable: Green has recorded a plus-80 individual net rating in 158.3 minutes through nine games, tied for ninth-highest in the league and better than Donovan Mitchell (plus-79), Giannis Antetokounmpo (plus-72) and Chris Paul ( plus-71) ​​as leading All-Stars are three of the best teams so far this year.

Green’s impact showed again Monday, when he finished plus-11 against the Nets while helping the Mavericks unleash runs of 42-25 in the first half and 18-7 in the fourth quarter to rebuild their lead.

He slammed a go-ahead dunk for the Mavericks’ deciding points with seven minutes remaining, grabbed a key rebound inside the last minute to help stave off the Nets’ late push and played alongside Luka Doncic, Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell in the closing lineup for the first time.

To contrast with last season, Green sat 11 of the Mavericks’ first 22 games as a healthy scratch a year after his No. 18 overall selection in the 2020 draft. They didn’t attempt his 15th 3-pointer until Jan. 29 — his 25th appearance and Dallas’ 40th game of the season — or make his 10th until Feb. 6.

Reflection about his rigorous summer grind with noted trainer Joe Abunassar, full-force finishing drills against former NBA center Amir Johnson, laborious repetitions to refine and compact his shooting motion and strict dieting through Impact Basketball’s program in Las Vegas don’t feel so painful now .

“I feel like I put in so much work this offseason,” Green said, “it’s just like, what have you got to lose? You need to just go out there and just play basketball.”

Green took only a brief break this summer to travel home to Australia for the first time in four years.

That explains some of the natural instincts he’s flashed this season, too.

Growing up the son of two Australian semi-professional basketball players, Green, of course, started the sport as a toddler and entered the national team system at eight years old. There, he learned to think pass-first and honed his drive-and-kick skills through Australia’s “unselfish” system.

He also excelled at Australian rules football — and might’ve loved it more — and at age 13 joined professional club Greater Western Sydney Giants’ developmental academy.

Green played center half-forward one of the most central, demanding and athletic positions in Australian rules football.

The full-contact, soccer-rugby-style sport requires frequent jumping and no hesitation amid physicality, and Green has jokingly referred to a few of his particularly explosive and acrobatic Offensive rebounds this season as “speckies,” an Aussie move that features one player jumping on and over an opponent’s back to catch the footy and earn a free kick.

“I kind of stayed out of the tackling and stuff,” Green said.

Aussie football or not, Coach Jason Kidd has worked to expand Green’s opportunities.

He played a season-high 27 minutes Monday, besting his season-high 20 minutes the game before and season-high 18 minutes the game before that.

More rotation minutes will open this week with center Christian Wood (left knee sprain) not traveling for the back to back Wednesday in Orlando and Thursday in Washington, and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. questionable to play with a left hip strain.

Kidd has said he doesn’t judge or evaluate Green’s progress on points — rather via shot selection, cutting, passing and hustle — but the scoring has no doubt been a positive — and necessary — perk to bolster the Mavericks’ winning streak.

“You can see his confidence is high,” Kidd said. “His teammates believe in him. The coaching staff believes in him. … He deserves those minutes.”

Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.