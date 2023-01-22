How Jonah Williams, other Offensive line starters being out impacts the Bengals’ playoff hopes

The Bengals’ goal for the 2022 offseason was simple: revamp the Offensive line.

Despite taking a playoff-record 19 sacks in the 2022 playoffs, Joe Burrow managed to will Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl appearance in team history. But with the franchise quarterback having suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and having taken 51 regular-season sacks in 2021 (tied for the 40th-most in a single season), it was clear the line needed to change.

So Cincinnati made moves. It signed center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins in free agency. It drafted North Dakota State tackle Cordell Volson and moved him to left guard. And, for the most part, the changes worked. Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two weeks of the season, but only 28 times the rest of the season. The latter number was just 13th-most in the NFL.

But the line has taken some hits late in the regular season and into the postseason. Collins Tore an ACL and MCL in Week 16 against the Patriots. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Week 18 against the Ravens. Starting left tackle Jonah Williams, the only returning starter from 2021, injured his knee against the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Cincinnati will head into its AFC Divisional round Matchup against the Bills down three starters, and again rely on Burrow to handle significant pressure as he tries to get the team back to the Super Bowl.

How will these injuries impact Burrow and the Bengals? Here’s what you need to know.

How Bengals’ Offensive line injuries will impact Joe Burrow

There are several factors to take into account regarding the impact the Bengals’ Offensive line injuries will have. The first is what the Bengals are missing.

Cincinnati’s Offensive line was improved compared to the 2021 edition, but that doesn’t mean it was a great Offensive line. According to ProFootballFocus, the Bengals ranked 31st in pass blocking and 24th in run blocking. The unit had an Offensive line pass blocking efficiency grade of 85.9, which tied with the Lions for 14th.

The injuries to Williams, Cappa and Collins took away three starters, but of the three, only Cappa ranked in the upper half in PFF grade at his position. Among 83 Offensive tackles, Williams ranked 64th and Collins ranked 71st. Cappa had the 22nd-best grade among 78 guards. At center, Karras has a team-best 77.6 pass blocking grade and 98.5 pass blocking efficiency, while Volson has a 52.6 pass blocking grade and 96.9 pass blocking efficiency.

This season, Williams allowed a league-high 13 sacks. They also allowed six quarterback hits and 26 hurries. Collins ranked second on the team with five sacks allowed and Cappa ranked fourth with three sacks allowed.

Cappa’s absence hurts the most in the passing game. He had a PFF pass blocking efficiency of 98.3, which tied him for 27th in the NFL. Where Collins will be missed the most is in the running game, where he had a team-best 73.5 run blocking grade. Although it has been a down year for Williams by most stats, he has been one of the team’s better linemen in recent years; he tallied a 74.5 Offensive grade in 2021 and a 70.1 grade in 2020.

The next major factor is who will replace the missing starters. When Williams went out with his injury against Baltimore, the Bengals turned to Jackson Carman at left tackle. Starting in place of Cappa was Max Scharping. Collins has been replaced by Hakeem Adeniji.

There is some familiarity with Adeniji. He was the team’s starter at right guard through most of last year, but he struggled on the interior. This year, he has found more success in limited action as a swing tackle. In 278 snaps, he allowed one sack and 11 pressures with a career-best 96.1 pass blocking efficiency grade, which is just 0.5 behind Collins.

Scharping was a starter for several years with the Texans. He was claimed off waivers at the start of the season and saw action in just two games during the regular season. Thrust into a starting role against Baltimore, he allowed one sack and two pressures, with a pass blocking efficiency of 96.2. During his time in Houston, he never had a pass blocking efficiency score below 97.2 or a PFF Offensive grade below 52.1.

Then there’s Carman, one of the more interesting moves. He was expected to be the starting left guard in 2022 after being a spot starter at right guard in 2021, but he lost the competition for the position to Volson. Carman has not played full snaps at left tackle since he was at Clemson, where he was proficient enough to warrant the Bengals selecting him in the second round in 2021. During his 28 snaps against Baltimore in the wild-card game, he allowed one sack and earned an efficiency grade of 93.7. The only other options at left tackle: start D’Ante Smith, or activate Isaiah Prince from the practice squad and have him play right tackle with Adeniji moving to left tackle.

It goes without saying that going from the starters to the backups greatly hurts Cincinnati’s chances of protecting Burrow each play. The stats don’t appear to show a major dropoff in production so far this season, but it is also worth bearing in mind that when the backups come in one at a time, their deficiencies might be masked more as the team finds ways to alleviate some of the pressure.

The Bengals will likely try to bring in backup tight end Mitch Wilcox (70.6 pass blocking grade) or running back Samaje Perine (69.4), who could help pick up a defender and give Burrow more time. Tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Joe Mixon have been more effective as ball carriers and playmakers in 2022; they have not provided as much support in pass protection, with Hurst earning a 36.8 pass blocking grade and Mixon posting a 33.4 grade. Keeping them in would, of course, remove two more targets for Burrow.

But Burrow has been helping himself more when the protection doesn’t hold up. He averaged 2.6 seconds to throw in 2020 and 2.62 seconds to throw in 2021. This year, he has cut that down to 2.5 seconds, second-lowest in the NFL behind only Tom Brady (2.31). When he gets the ball out in under 2.5 seconds, he has a PFF grade of 90.9, the best in the league. He also has greatly reduced his tendency to take sacks, posting the second-lowest pressures allowed rate in the NFL by a quarterback at 6 percent.

Burrow’s ability to get the ball out quickly to receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who all average at least 3.8 yards after the catch per reception, will be critical as teams attempt to pressure the new Offensive linemen.

Finally, there’s the impact of the opposing defense. The Bills signed Von Miller, who terrorized Burrow in last year’s Super Bowl, to give them one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. And from Week 1 through 12, the unit was ferocious, ranking seventh in the league with 110 pressures, according to Stathead. But Miller Tore his ACL in Week 12, and the pass rush hasn’t been the same since, with 37 pressures in five games (23rd in the NFL).

According to PFF, EDGE Gregory Rousseau leads the team with an 82.2 pass-rush grade with a win rate of 20 percent. DaQuan Jones is the only other player on the team with a PFF pass-rush grade higher than 70 (72.7), and no other player has a win rate above AJ Epenesa’s 14.5 percent.

The Bengals will struggle at times to protect Burrow, even against a Bills pass rush that is missing its biggest weapon. But this is still a better Offensive line than the one behind which he played during last year’s run to the Super Bowl, and he has improved at handling pressure.

The road to a repeat AFC title has gotten significantly harder for Burrow and the Bengals, but don’t count Burrow out just yet.