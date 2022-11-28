How Jayson Tatum’s failure in the 2022 NBA Finals made him a more complete player

Sometimes, failure can crush the will to compete in the future, sending a player back to what they are comfortable with after pushing to reach a new level falls flat. Others find inspiration in their shortcomings, and even use it as fuel for their future endeavours.

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been squarely in the latter category after his Celtics lost the 2022 NBA Finals in six games to the Golden State Warriors, and Boston the top team in the league in the subsequent season due in large part to his growth on both ends of the floor as a player.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast recently got together to talk about the results from the first fifth of the 2022-23 campaign.

Listen to the clip Embedded above to hear what they have to say about Tatum’s Transformation into a top-five player as a result of his Finals loss with guest Seth Landman of ESPN.

