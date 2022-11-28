How Jacoby Brissett Has Proved Himself As An NFL Starter With The Browns

Jacoby Brissettit’s time as the Browns‘ starting quarterback is all but over with Deshaun Watson‘s likely return in Week 13. The journeymen quarterback will be looking for a new team next year, but after his accomplishments this season, he has proven he deserves a long-term starting spot in the NFL.

In 11 games for the Browns, Brissett has led the franchise to a 4–7 record, but don’t let the low clip deceive you. The 29-year-old has performed admirably in his first year with Cleveland and is coming off his second game-winning drive of the year after defeating the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers on Sunday. This all comes after a career of being thrown to the wayside.

Brissett was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Patriots to be Brady’s backup as a rookie and then moved on to the Colts to back up Andrew Luck. He ended up taking over the team in ’19 when Luck retired but lost the job in ’20 when Indianapolis signed Phillip Rivers. Finally, he signed with the Dolphins in ’21 to serve as a backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.

