How IU basketball transfers are performing at new schools Midway through the season

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jarrett Hensley (32) drives on Detroit Mercy Titans forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

It’s been a rough three years for Damezi Anderson since he last put on an Indiana jersey in the 2019-20 season, but he seems to have finally found his footing at Detroit Mercy.

After spending two seasons at Indiana, where he appeared in 39 games and averaged 2.1 points, Anderson transferred to Loyola (Chicago) in the spring of 2020. However, his stay with the Ramblers didn’t go as planned as Anderson played in only four games during the 2020-21 season, and in 2021-22 sat out the entire year while redshirting. Anderson’s unceremonious departure from Loyola this past offseason landed him at Detroit Mercy, to play for former Indiana Coach Mike Davis.

Anderson is in the midst of his best college season, starting 18 of the Titans’ 19 games this season while averaging career-highs in minutes (27.1), points (8.5), rebounds (8.5), steals (0.7), and field- goal percentage (38.2%). It helps that Anderson is playing alongside one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA Division I history, Antoine Davis, which allows Anderson to play more freely without added attention. Anderson is listed as a Graduate student according to Detroit Mercy’s roster, but he has two years of Eligibility remaining — COVID year and redshirt year.

While Anderson’s college career has taken him to three different schools in five seasons, it’s good to see him find a home where he appears comfortable. The former four-star recruit didn’t quite pan out at Indiana as some might’ve hoped when he first arrived in 2018, but he might be finally unlocking his potential this season with the Titans.

