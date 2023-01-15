How Iris’ Goal Was a Step Backward For the Anime

Here’s how Iris’s wanting to be a Dragon Master was a regression compared to her predecessors’ goals and how she could have been handled better.

For a time, the Pokémon anime did a good job of Enhancing the role of Ash’s female travel companions. They went from people who wanted to master a certain type of Pokémon to wanting to become Top Coordinators, the Contest equivalent of Champions. Then Iris came along.





One could argue that her wanting to become a Dragon Pokémon Master like Misty was a return to form for the anime. However, the anime had already shown how much further the role of the female travel companion could be pushed. If Iris had somehow been more like May or Dawn, it might have made her a much more interesting character.

How Did the Goals of Ash’s Female Friends Develop Over Time?

Misty’s goal of becoming a Water Pokémon Master was a simple one, but it was all it needed to be. Back in the early days of the franchise, the main goals were to catch and battle with Pokémon, both of which were being handled by Ash. With this, his travel companions would need goals that weren’t laid out by the games. Since Brock wanted to become a Pokémon Breeder, Misty was free to master the type of her Gym.

Once Ash got to the Hoenn region, a new potential goal was established for his traveling companions– Contests. This is why May was brought into the series to replace Misty. She was technically supposed to challenge the League like Ash, but she chose to become a Coordinator as soon as she was introduced to the Wonders of Contests. Thus, as Ash battled in the Hoenn region’s Gyms, May would similarly perform in its Contest Halls.

Being a Coordinator was a step up from Water Pokémon Master for a few reasons. For one thing, it was more easily defined. The most Misty could apparently do to master Water Pokémon was catch and train them. As for May, her progress could be tracked and quantified by the number of Ribbons she needed to compete in the Grand Festival. The closest thing Misty ever had to the Grand Festival was the Whirl Cup, which wasn’t given nearly the same level of importance. With the Grand Festival as an equivalent to the Pokémon League, fans had a better idea of ​​what May was aiming for and could get excited as she drew closer to her goal of becoming a Top Coordinator.

The goal of becoming a Top Coordinator was rightfully passed along to Dawn in the Diamond and Pearl anime. Just as the female protagonist of Hoenn would compete in the Sinnoh Grand Festival, so too would the female protagonist of Sinnoh compete in her local Grand Festival. These two had goals, milestones, and even rivals to make their individual journeys more engaging.

How Was Iris’ Goal a Step Backward?

Compared to the defined goal of becoming a Top Coordinator, Iris’ goal of becoming a Dragon Pokémon Master was a step backwards. Again, being a type expert has no discernible goal points save for the occasional type-themed tournament, of which there were none in Unova. Not only that, but half of her team during her time with Ash was comprised of Pokémon with types other than Dragon. This worked for the Coordinators because they needed to add variety to their performances, but on an aspiring type expert, it looks odd.

If Iris had a more concrete goal like becoming Champion or even beating Drayden, that might have at least been more compelling. She could have caught some more Dragon Pokémon, battled more Trainers with related goals, and done more things that pertained to that concrete goal, that might have put her on par with May and Dawn. She even had a Rival of sorts in Georgia to push her, which is a step up from even Misty. She eventually became a Champion in the games, so making her want to be one in the anime would have been an ideal logical step.

Iris turned out well enough for what she was supposed to be, but she could have been so much more. All she needed were some clear goals and an idea of ​​how to get there. Thankfully, the anime would move forward again with Serena and even make Iris Unova’s Champion. However, it still might have been nice to see Iris actively working towards becoming a Champion while she was still traveling with Ash.