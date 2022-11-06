How Indiana Hoosiers Fareed Against Point Spread During 2021-22 Basketball Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana finished 21-14 during the 2021-22 season, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten during the regular season, and won two games in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Iowa 80-77 in the semifinals. They won a play-in game with Wyoming, but lost to Saint Mary’s in the first round in Portland. Ore.

Indiana was 20-15 against the point spread last season, and were very good at home in Bloomington. The Hoosiers were 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana was just 4-8 straight up and 4-8 against the spread.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button