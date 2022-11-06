How Indiana Hoosiers Fareed Against Point Spread During 2021-22 Basketball Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana finished 21-14 during the 2021-22 season, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten during the regular season, and won two games in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Iowa 80-77 in the semifinals. They won a play-in game with Wyoming, but lost to Saint Mary’s in the first round in Portland. Ore.

Indiana was 20-15 against the point spread last season, and were very good at home in Bloomington. The Hoosiers were 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana was just 4-8 straight up and 4-8 against the spread.

They were 4-2 straight up last season and covered in five of six neutral court games, beating NCAA-bound Notre Dame in December in Indianapolis, and Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten tourney. They lost to Iowa, but covered as a 6-point underdog, and won in their first NCAA Tournament game in Dayton against Wyoming.

The only neutral-court game they didn’t cover in was the last one, the NCAA Tournament blowout loss to Saint Mary’s.

Here are Indiana’s results last season, both straight up and against the spread: