How I’d fix the Patriots: An offseason plan to improve New England’s roster

This week, the Patriots are focusing on their Offensive Coordinator search, arguably the most meaningful change the organization will make this offseason.

We’ve written plenty about that here, here and here, and we will continue to cover it once the direction Bill Belichick is going in for that role becomes clear.

But today, let’s look at the roster and examine ways to improve a team that went 8-9 this season. The Patriots have plenty of draft capital and could have plenty of money to spend in free agency. So here’s how I would handle the Patriots offseason.

Creating cap space

The Patriots have some notable pending free agents, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jonathan Jones, receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Damien Harris and special teams star Matthew Slater. Those are all contracts coming off the books at the start of the league year in mid-March. From that alone, the Patriots have around $35 million in cap space.

But they can also create a lot more.

To do so, I’d cut cornerback Jalen Mills, which would create $5 million in cap savings and just $1.2 million in dead cap. In a more controversial move, I’d also cut tight end Hunter Henry, which would save $10 million but add $5 million in dead cap. That’s certainly not ideal since Henry is the best tight end on a team without many of them, and it’s definitely not fair since it means New England would likely keep Jonnu Smith despite less production from him. But the Patriots can’t really get out of Smith’s deal, which has a $17.2 million cap hit in 2023, until next year, and it’s hard to justify continuing to spend the most money in the league on tight ends who are barely producing. Henry ranked 21st in receptions (41) among tight ends this season, 15th in yards (509) and 29th in touchdowns (two). Henry could also be a candidate for a restructured deal that lowers his 2023 cap number. Smith could be a candidate for a restructured contract, but then you’re committing even more years to a player who hasn’t earned them.

I’d also cut receiver DeVante Parker, which would save more than $6 million against the cap without any dead money. His addition never worked as planned and his inability to separate from Defenders isn’t a good fit for quarterback Mac Jones.

Those moves add more than $20 million in cap space.

I would think about extending Trent Brown on a deal that lowers his cap hit, especially since it’s not ideal to have to replace both Offensive tackles in one offseason, which the Patriots will be doing with Isaiah Wynn likely departing in free agency. But Brown struggled enough last season that I was a little wary of extending him Entering his age-30 season, so we’ll let him play out the final year of his contract and go from there.

I’d also restructure Matthew Judon’s contract, keeping him locked up in New England longer while creating an additional $4 million in cap space.

With those moves, we’d be at around $60 million in cap space Entering the start of free agency in mid-March.

GO DEEPER The Patriots’ three biggest positions of need Entering the offseason

Free agency

Let’s reset and look at our needs now. Wide receiver, Offensive tackle and cornerback are the most pressing needs in this scenario. For purposes of this exercise, we’ll say Devin McCourty and Slater retire after great careers. With Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger on the roster, safety still isn’t a massive need even without McCourty.

I have plenty of faith in Belichick’s ability to coach defensive backs and less faith in his ability to use early picks on wide receivers, so I’d put cornerback on the back burner for now and focus on receivers.

Plus, the Pats will need to decide after the 2023 season on whether to pick up Mac Jones’ fifth-year option, so you want to have a better sense of his abilities by then. That’s why I’d focus on giving him the best skill-position options possible.

I thought about trying to trade for DeAndre Hopkins assuming it would cost a second-round pick, but his 2023 cap hit of more than $30 million was too rich for me, especially for a receiver in his 30s.

I’d then turn my attention to the free-agent market — where the options aren’t great. The best two receivers there are Meyers and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Given that, I think it’s important to re-sign Meyers, who has great chemistry with Jones, even if the receiver market is ballooning. Spotrac estimates Meyers’ market value at $12.5 million per year on a four-year deal. I’d sign him to that, which lowers our available cap space to around $47.5 million.

But I wouldn’t stop there. Let’s use the additional cap space created from cutting Henry and Mills to sign Smith-Schuster, whom Spotrac gives a projected market value of $14.6 million a season on a four-year deal.

This finally gives Jones two good wide receiver options and locks up Smith-Schuster, who is still just 26 years old. While Smith-Schuster and Meyers can play in the slot, Smith-Schuster (unlike Meyers) played more of his snaps out wide this season, totaling 933 yards with the Chiefs. The Patriots haven’t had a receiver with that many receiving yards since Julian Edelman did it in 2019.



Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster totaled 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs this season. (Katie Stratman/USA Today)

This gives New England a pair of high-level No. 2 receivers. It would still lack the bonafide No. 1 option that a trade for Hopkins would yield, but for roughly the same amount of cap space as Hopkins, I get Meyers and Smith-Schuster, who are both Younger than Hopkins. With Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne also on the roster, I’d feel good about those four, then filling out the group with, say, a Day 2 draft pick and a couple of cheap veterans.

Now we’re left with a little over $30 million in cap space and still have a few spots to address. Let’s start with cornerback, where the Patriots have Jack Jones and Marcus Jones Entering their second seasons, but not much else on the roster.

Jonathan Jones’ market value, per Spotrac, is $12.4 million per year. That’s a little more than I’d like to spend, especially considering that Jones was a bit exposed on the outside in games this season against Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson and his strength is probably in the slot. Plus, if he commands a deal like that elsewhere, the Pats would end up with a compensatory draft pick in return. Also, the Patriots are probably set in the slot with Marcus Jones playing there in his second season. Jamel Dean and James Bradbury are the top cornerbacks on the market, but both are too expensive for this scenario.

Instead, I’d sign the Steelers’ Cameron Sutton for around $8 million a season on a multiyear contract. Then I’d add Patrick Peterson of the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. He’ll turn 33 this summer but is coming off a great season in Minnesota and can be a useful mentor to Jack Jones, who was suspended at the end of the season, and Marcus Jones. We’d have Sutton and Peterson as the starters on the outside with Marcus Jones in the slot and Jack Jones waiting to take over on the outside in the event of injury or struggles.

Now we have around $15 million left in cap space and haven’t re-signed any other players or an Offensive tackle yet. So let’s take care of some of that now.

I’d re-sign Conor McDermott for $2 million to compete for the open Offensive tackle job opposite Brown after McDermott held his own there at the end of the season (while also eyeing an Offensive tackle in the draft). I’ll also re-sign safety Jabrill Peppers and corner Myles Bryant, which could cost around $4 million combined.

Now we’re down to around $9 million in space. I want to leave that Untouched since extensions loom for Dugger and guard Michael Onwenu.

The draft

We’ve now addressed two of the Patriots’ biggest needs, but we have a big hole remaining at Offensive tackle. So that’s the priority with the No. 14 pick in the draft, although the front office might have to get aggressive (or lucky) to pull it off.

Our draft expert Dane Brugler had only three Offensive tackles going in the first 40 Picks in his latest mock draft, and all three were off the board after the first 11 selections.

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Georgia’s Broderick Jones are the names to know at the position. For the purposes of this scenario, Let’s say the Pats get Lucky and one of them falls to No. 14. That player would then compete with McDermott for a starting job. If one of those three were not available, I would be looking to trade down (shocking, I know).

After that, I’d use our two Day 2 selections on a tight end and wide receiver. Remember, the goal is drastically improving the roster on offense for the new Coordinator there while trusting Belichick to put together a good defense.

So I’d draft Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the second round, which would round out a wide receiver room that has gotten a lot better this offseason and has enough talent that Hyatt doesn’t have to play a ton right away. Then I’d nab Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in the third round with the idea that he’d play right away in formations with two tight ends and allows the Patriots to cut Jonnu Smith after the 2023 season when his contract makes that easier.

On Day 3 of the draft, I’d prioritize cornerback while adding depth at the interior Offensive line, linebacker and safety. I’d also aim to select a late-round punter to compete with Jake Bailey.

Conclusion

This would make for a busy offseason.

I’d be happy with how the offense looks and pleased with the cornerback group. The biggest question about this scenario is whether one of the top Offensive tackles is going to fall to the Patriots at No. 14.

In short, here’s how this plan ended up: The Patriots would add wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Patrick Peterson while keeping Jakobi Meyers, Conor McDermott, Myles Bryant and Jabrill Peppers. They would lose Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Damien Harris.

The view here is that wide receiver would be improved in a big way, cornerback is slightly improved and the Offensive line has the potential to be better. The other positions remain pretty similar except for safety.

The result? Who knows. But I’d take this roster over the 2022 roster.

(Top photo of Hunter Henry: Maddie Malhotra / Getty Images)