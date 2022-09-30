How Hurricane Ian will affect the Week 5 college football schedule

Hurricane Ian already caused a Rampage of Destruction as it makes landfall in Florida and, now a Tropical Storm, is set to move through the Southeast over the next few days, directly impacting the Week 5 college football schedule.

Getting an accurate prediction on where a Storm will go is always tough, but meteorologists are able to say with some confidence that the states of Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina will be affected with rain and wind into the weekend.

Experts believe the Storm will not make direct contact with much of Georgia, with the exception of some windy conditions on the coast.

South Carolina is expected to see 50 mph winds through Friday night and Saturday morning, while North Carolina will see 30 mph gusts all day on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the updated on where things stand football-wise right now.

Week 5 college football schedule changes amid Hurricane Ian

SC State at South Carolina. The Gamecocks already announced that they moved their game, originally set for Saturday, for the primetime 7 pm Eastern slot on Thursday night instead.

East Carolina at South Florida. USF announced that its game against the Pirates will move from Tampa to Boca Raton, Fla. instead. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2:30 pm Eastern and will air on ESPN+.

Wake Forest at Florida State. The top 25 matchup between ACC rivals looks to be safe at its originally scheduled time, 3:30 pm Eastern on Saturday. “We want to play,” Wake Coach Dave Clawson said. “But only if it’s safe and appropriate.”

SMU at UCF. “Sunday Knights Football” is coming to Orlando as Central Florida moved its game from Saturday to Sunday at 1 pm Eastern and will be shown on a network in the ESPN system, although the exact channel was not yet announced.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina. A few hours back for this matchup, which is now scheduled for 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, after originally set for 4 pm Eastern. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina. Tar Heels head Coach Mack Brown said there are no plans to move the game away from Chapel Hill at 3:30 pm Eastern on Saturday. “There will be some light rain and it will be windy, but everything is in place to move forward with the game,” Brown said.

NC State at Clemson. The biggest game of the Week 5 college football schedule, at least according to ESPN, which sent its GameDay show there, is still set for Saturday at 7:30 pm Eastern.

Eastern Washington at Florida. 2-2 and coming off a loss at Tennessee, the Gators announced they moved this matchup to Sunday at 12 pm Eastern and will be shown on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

