How Hurricane Ian will affect the Week 5 college football schedule

Hurricane Ian already caused a Rampage of Destruction as it makes landfall in Florida and, now a Tropical Storm, is set to move through the Southeast over the next few days, directly impacting the Week 5 college football schedule.

Getting an accurate prediction on where a Storm will go is always tough, but meteorologists are able to say with some confidence that the states of Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina will be affected with rain and wind into the weekend.

Experts believe the Storm will not make direct contact with much of Georgia, with the exception of some windy conditions on the coast.

