How Hope College football earned rare season-opening win in final seconds

How Hope College football earned rare season-opening win in final seconds

HOLLAND – The season opener for the Hope College football team started promising, looked daunting, then ended with an Incredible finish.

Trailing by three possessions early in the second half, Hope never gave up, kept the game close and Kenyea Houston leaped into the end zone in the final seconds to give the Flying Dutchmen a thrilling 38-34 comeback win over Aurora (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium.

“Time (seemed like) it did stop. We had it blocked well and I just jumped and got in there,” Houston said. “It means a lot. We haven’t won an opener very often, especially at home. This gives us some momentum for the season.”

It was just the second time since 2013 that Hope won it’s season opener.

Subscribe:Get full coverage of Hope College and local sports

Down 17 after 27 unanswered points by Aurora, a fourth quarter surge by Hope completely turned around the season opener.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button