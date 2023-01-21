How Holtville girls basketball went from winless to 20-3

HOLTVILLE — For most girls basketball teams, double-digit wins is an average season. At Holtville, it gets you a Commemorative plaque and a Trophy case.

When the Bulldogs won 10 games back in 2008-09, it set a record for a program that had existed since the 1970s. But there was little momentum to be had from that relative success, as they went 4-54 between 2016 and 2018.

Interest dwindled. Holtville had just six varsity players. The program was on the verge of shutting down entirely.

On Friday, the Bulldogs whipped Elmore County, 57-26, to improve to 20-3. In Coach Jason Franklin’s fifth season, home games have a much different atmosphere. Seats are difficult to find. A pep band strikes up tunes during breaks in the action. Holtville’s roster has doubled in size. The expectation is to win.

Franklin, who describes himself as “not a basketball person,” was hired as Holtville’s football Coach in 2017. Despite never having coached basketball, he became an Assistant for the girls team in order to Coach his daughter, Kelsey. The Bulldogs went 1-18, losing games 47-2, 60-6 and 58-3. They averaged 12 points per contest.

Prior to the 2018-19 season, Holtville’s previous Coach left, leaving only Franklin.

“I just said crap, I’ll give it a shot and see if I can just get the interest level up, get it somewhat going in the right direction,” he said.

Franklin understood it would be a long process and rounded up young players like seventh-graders Holly Smith and Summer Hutcheson to form a nucleus. The Bulldogs didn’t win a game that first season and went 1-20 the next season. But as Franklin kept coming back, so did Smith, Hutcheson and others.

“It’s tough wearing a lot of hats at a school of our size and trying to do everything,” said Franklin, who’s also Holtville’s athletics director. “But if they’re willing to do it, I’m willing to do it.”

Franklin considers 2020-21 to be a turning point. Holtville had enough girls to field a middle school team which, once its season was over, could practice against the varsity and improve skill levels. The Bulldogs won six games and doubled that win total in 2021-22 for their first-ever winning record at 12-11.

The addition of 6-foot-3 Julie Nekolna, an exchange student from the Czech Republic averaging 22 points per game, has taken Holtville from good to dominant this season. But the Bulldogs are far from a one-woman team.

Smith, their second-leading scorer, is in her fifth year as a starter. Hutcheson has thrived as a sixth man. Sophomores Kaila Higgins and Ana Brown provide outside shooting, and Brown leads the team in assists. Vanzee Yarroch and Ragen Roberts do the dirty work inside. All contribute to a defense that allows just 30 points per game.

Five years ago, Franklin just wanted to field a team. Now, he’s trying to manage the hype, reminding the Bulldogs that all of it can disappear if they don’t come ready to work every night.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be satisfied unless it’s perfect,” Brown said.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.