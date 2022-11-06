How Holland Christian roared to soccer state title

COMSTOCK PARK – Derek Huisman was posing with the Championship Trophy as the rain was dripping down his face.

“Wow, this thing is really heavy,” the Holland Christian senior said with a huge smile.

The Maroons senior defender scored the biggest goal of his life – the only goal, in fact – as Holland Christian won the Division 3 soccer state championship on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Grosse Ile at Comstock Park High School.

“It’s my first and last career goal,” Huisman said with a laugh. “It’s just awesome to win a game like this. Especially with my teammates; I got so close with all of them. It’s their goal as much as it’s mine. I just can’t believe this is all happening right now.”

It is the first state championship for the Holland Christian boys soccer team since they won the title in 2003. They finish the season with a 20-1-3 record.

Holland Christian celebrates the first goal of the D3 state championship Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Comstock Park High School.

“I’m super, super excited for our kids,” Coach David DeBoer said. “It’s obviously a great thing for our community. I feel really blessed to be part of this community and the support we get. It’s an exciting day to be a Maroon.”

Holland Christian got both goals off of corner kicks.

Huisman scored with 23:53 to go in the second half.

“Most of the time, (defender) Caden Brink does our corners,” Huisman said. “They (the Grosse Ile forwards) only kept one guy up so I was like ‘why not get a few more guys in there for the corner.’ The ball fell to the ground and found my foot and I put it in the back of the net.”

