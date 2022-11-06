How Holland Christian roared to soccer state title

COMSTOCK PARK – Derek Huisman was posing with the Championship Trophy as the rain was dripping down his face.

“Wow, this thing is really heavy,” the Holland Christian senior said with a huge smile.

The Maroons senior defender scored the biggest goal of his life – the only goal, in fact – as Holland Christian won the Division 3 soccer state championship on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Grosse Ile at Comstock Park High School.

“It’s my first and last career goal,” Huisman said with a laugh. “It’s just awesome to win a game like this. Especially with my teammates; I got so close with all of them. It’s their goal as much as it’s mine. I just can’t believe this is all happening right now.”

It is the first state championship for the Holland Christian boys soccer team since they won the title in 2003. They finish the season with a 20-1-3 record.

“I’m super, super excited for our kids,” Coach David DeBoer said. “It’s obviously a great thing for our community. I feel really blessed to be part of this community and the support we get. It’s an exciting day to be a Maroon.”

Holland Christian got both goals off of corner kicks.

Huisman scored with 23:53 to go in the second half.

“Most of the time, (defender) Caden Brink does our corners,” Huisman said. “They (the Grosse Ile forwards) only kept one guy up so I was like ‘why not get a few more guys in there for the corner.’ The ball fell to the ground and found my foot and I put it in the back of the net.”

Michael Pierce got his 15th goal of the season with 10:20 left in the game.

“I saw the ball coming and I knew the guy next to me was a little smaller,” Pierce said. “I got my head on it and put it in. It felt good.”

Holland Christian out-shot Grosse Ill 6-4. The Red Devils (14-8-0) have been to the state title game five years in a row. They won the title in 2018 and 2019.

Stingy defense gets another shutout

Holland Christian had a stunning 18 shutouts this season and they can thank their defense for much of that.

“Our defense has been solid all year,” Huisman said. “We’ve only allowed like seven goals. Every guy … we’ve got Aiden Leenstra, JP Hogsten and Caden Brink back there. All of them have been so solid. To have another clean sheet (shutout), it’s just awesome.”

It’s always nice when a defender scores, too, DeBoer said.

“As a center back by trade (when he played), it’s pretty awesome for a defender to come up on a corner and put one away,” DeBoer said. “It’s a fun, special moment for (Huisman). He’s worked hard all year. Sometimes when you are on the back line (of the defense), you don’t always get the credit you deserve. So when you get to score a goal, everyone wants to talk to you.”

Goalkeeper Morgan was a wall

Daniel Morgan didn’t have to make a lot of saves in net, but the ones he did were huge. The senior goalkeeper for the Maroons earned his 18th shutout of the season and the 34th of his career.

“We feel like we’re the best defense in the state,” Morgan said. “It hurts our ego if someone scores on us. You hate that feeling.”

His teammates like having him in net.

“Daniel, like always, played amazing and saves us every time,” Pierce said.

DeBoer agrees.

“He’s one of the best keepers in the state,” DeBoer said. “He’s got a high soccer IQ. When you have him between the pipes, you feel confident that you’re not going to give up a goal.”

Backup keeper stuns the Maroons on a wild play

In the first half of a scoreless game, Holland Christian faced a bizarre situation that might happen once every 10 years. Grosse Ile starting goalkeeper James Duke was issued a yellow card, sending him out of the game. He’d only have to sit for one play. But that meant someone had to fill in when Holland Christian took a free kick just in front of the goalie box.

Defenseman Hayden Watson sprinted to the bench, put on a yellow practice jersey and got between the posts.

Holland Christian’s Jordan Rees drilled a shot through the defense and to the right side of the net. But Watson made a diving save.

“That was a great save by the backup keeper,” Holland Christian senior Kyle Cannon said. “They needed him to step up and he did. Jordan took a great shot.”

DeBoer was impressed, too.

“Honestly, our hope was that he’d score,” DeBoer said of Rees. “He did his job and put it on the spot and that backup made a heck of a save. It’s impressive.”

Cannon ends with a win

Kyle Cannon led the Maroons with 16 goals this year, but the forward didn’t need to do the scoring on Saturday.

“It would have been awesome to get a goal,” he said. “But the key was for us to take it to the outside. So once we started doing that in the second half, we got Corners off of it.”

As long as they won, they didn’t care who scored.

“It feels amazing. This is awesome,” he said while surrounded by a wild student section after they swarmed the field. “I love it. I love the support they give us. It’s awesome.”

Cannon’s first love is basketball, however. But for one final day, he’s a soccer star.

“He’s a basketball player,” DeBoer said. “But he’s a darn good athlete who understands sports. He’s scored some pretty big goals for us.”