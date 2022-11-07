How high does Oregon jump? Predicting the top of the College Football Playoff rankings

Talk about a crazy day in the world of college football.

A week after we saw some Chaos take place in the top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released on Tuesday, complete and utter Destruction happened on Saturday.

Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks were not involved.

Not only did No. 1 Tennessee lost to No. 3 Georgia, but No. 4 Clemson got blown out by an unranked Notre Dame, and No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU.

It’s safe to say that there’s going to be some movement in the CFP rankings this Tuesday night.

As we do every week, we want to take an early look at the playoff standings after all of Saturday’s action and try to predict what they will look like on Tuesday. Here’s what we came up with after this wild week.

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines

TCU Horned Frogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

USC Trojans

Be Miss Rebels

UCLA Bruins

Clemson Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

