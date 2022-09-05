How Herb Kohler became the embodiment of golf’s Grand Old Man | Golf News and Tour Information

Herb believed in a high-risk existence. Gary Cartwright once wrote in Golf Digest: “This addiction goes back at least as far as his freshman year at Yale when, challenged by a Dean to find a purpose in life, he moved to Switzerland and studied advanced math and physics—in High German . Instead of following his father’s wishes and returning to Yale, Kohler enrolled in Knox College, a small liberal-arts school in Illinois, where he studied theater, refused to join a Fraternity or accept money from his father—and where he distinguished himself by stubbornly insisting that he be cast as a black Butler in a student production. ‘I eventually went back to Yale and got a degree in business administration and joined the family business,’ he recalls, ‘but only after my father Promised he would never protect me, that he would always allow me to make my Mistakes and face my own challenges.’”