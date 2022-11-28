“How He Keep Doing This Sh*t?”: Pete Davidson Breaks the NBA World With His Newest Belle at Knicks Game

The New York Knicks faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in their most recent matchup. However, that still didn’t stop fans from noticing a very famous personality and his latest significant other. It was none other than Hollywood star Pete Davidson, who was in the stands with his girlfriend. It left fans in disbelief altogether.

The Grizzlies took down the Knicks by 4 points. And Morant had a triple-double for the game. And Jalen Brunson had a 30-point night. But that still didn’t make the highlight of Pete Davidson locking on his new target.

Pete Davidson is back at it again

The Hollywood actor was seen sitting courtside with supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski, during the Knicks vs. Grizzlies game. The official Twitter handle of NBA Central had an apt caption for the picture.

Nov 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates after making a 3 point field goal against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

She was seen coyly smiling towards him while Davidson had a huge grin on his face. Fans gave their take on the whole scenario with one tweeting, “How he keep doin this sh*t????”

Another fan commented, “At this point he is getting fine women from the fact he’s been known to have had other fine women.”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter.

Fans were completely perplexed by Davidson, seeing him chatting it up with a supermodel.

Despite there being other Celebrities at the game, Pete Davidson still managed to Steal the show. But how did the game go? The Grizzlies defeated the Knicks, 127-123, improving their record to 12-8.

A quick recap of the game

And Morant had an impressive outing. They scored 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists for the night. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. crossed the 20-point threshold as well. Even Steven Adams recorded a double-double.

All five starters for the Memphis Grizzlies were in double-digits for points. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, missed that mark by one as four out of their five starters scored double-digit points for the game.

Jalen Brunson had a 30-point game along with 5 rebounds and 9 assists. Which was followed by RJ Barrett’s 22-point performance. Julius Randle almost had a triple-double for the game if he had notched another assist during their matchup.

The Knicks fell down to a 9-11 record for the season yet Somehow still have a better record than the Los Angeles Lakers.