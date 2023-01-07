How Have Orlando Magic Sophomores Fareed Through Year 2?

When the Orlando Magic held two top-10 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, the franchise knew the selections would be building blocks for the future.

Fast forward to a year and a half later, and while the start to Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs’ careers may be different, the organization still anticipates the same impact that draft approached with.

The Athletic recently wrote a piece on many of the players from that class and how they have fared through their sophomore season, with the Magic sophomores receiving differentiating views.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button