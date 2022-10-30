How has LeBron James’ weight changed since his NBA debut? Looking at his initial listed weight and how the official figure still remains disputed

LeBron James’ weight has been somewhat controversial. The LA Lakers forward has drastically changed in the past two decades, yet his official weight has barely changed.

The 37-year-old superstar still dominates the league, despite his age. While the Lakers are struggling mightily, he keeps dominating his opponents and posting impressive averages.

This article will reveal LeBron James’ weight in 2022 and compare it to his weight before he entered the NBA. James was drafted in 2003 and is currently in the 20th season of his amazing career, which is very impressive.

LeBron James’ weight hasn’t changed much since his rookie season

LeBron was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that he ended up winning the Championship with in 2016.

When James entered the league, he was listed at 240 pounds. His listed height was 6-foot-8 and his wingspan was around seven feet. He had an NBA-ready body straight after high school and it wasn’t surprising that he was the first pick.