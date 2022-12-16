How good is Charlie Woods at golf? Ranking & more to know about Tiger Woods’ son from Hurricane Junior Golf Tour

The PNC Championship this weekend will be a fun watch for golf fans. Not only do we get to see Tiger Woods tee it up for the second week in a row, we also get a rare look at the game of his son, Charlie.

Charlie’s Talent on the course came into the public eye for the first time a couple of years ago, when it was revealed he was already dominating youth golf tournaments in Florida at the age of 11. His swing has only gotten better since then, with many drawing comparisons to the silky move of world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

Tiger has his advice for Charlie: “I told him, don’t copy MY swing. Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”pic.twitter.com/6jEJefuxm7 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 3, 2022

So how has Charlie been faring in competition? Here’s a look at his tournament placings and rankings as he continues his golf career.

Where does Charlie Woods play golf?

Charlie’s tournament appearances come mostly on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and in Junior PGA South Florida events. According to the tours’ websites, he has entered a total of eight competitive tournaments in 2022. He also teed it up at the Notah Begay III Boys’ Jr. Golf National Championship last month.

This will also be the third time he has teed it up at the PNC Championship with his dad. In 2020, the father/son team finished seventh with a score of 20 under par. Last year, they made 11 straight birdies on Sunday to finish as runners-up (25 under) to John Daly and his son, John Daly II (27 under).

Charlie Woods ranking

Charlie is tied for 48th on the season-long Hurricane Junior Golf Tour points list in the Boys’ 11-13 age group. It’s important to note that he has only entered four tour events this year. In those events, he has finished second, tied for first, 10th and first.

On the Junior PGA South Florida tour, he competes in the much more challenging Boys’ 13-18 age group. In the events he has played this year, he has finished tied for 22nd, tied for 40th, tied for 23rd and tied for 28th.

In the Notah Begay III Boys’ Jr. Golf National Championship, they finished tied for 11th in the boys’ 12-13 age group.

Charlie Woods 2022 golf scores on Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, other events

Here’s a look at Charlie Woods’ scores in each of the tournaments he has entered this year:

Hurricane Junior Golf Tour

Junior PGA South Florida

Notah Begay III Boys’ Jr. Golf National Championship